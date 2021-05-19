Cincinnati Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 112,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

