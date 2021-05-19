Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 758,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

