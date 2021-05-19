Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $11.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Barclays increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.69 on Monday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.