Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

