Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.