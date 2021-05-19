CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.