Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 135,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

