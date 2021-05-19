Clarus Securities Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.98.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

