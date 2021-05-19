Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires 10,638 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 1,519.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

