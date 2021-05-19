Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 731.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,865 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises 4.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX remained flat at $$21.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 112,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,174. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

