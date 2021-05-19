Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,834. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.41 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.