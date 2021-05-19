Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.59. 49,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,441. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

