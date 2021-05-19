Clive Adamson Buys 500 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.30 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

