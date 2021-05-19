CloakCoin Price Down 23% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4,057.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044848 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,644,236 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.