Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,476.74

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.74 ($19.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,630 ($21.30). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,584 ($20.70), with a volume of 87,446 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

