Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.06.

Cloudflare stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders have sold 968,186 shares of company stock valued at $73,536,326 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

