Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.