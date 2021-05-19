Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $20,143,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.