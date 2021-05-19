Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 2,450 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00.

CCOI stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

