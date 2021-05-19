Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

