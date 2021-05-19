Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to D- at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

