Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coherus BioSciences traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 6,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,220,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

