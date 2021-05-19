Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NNN. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

