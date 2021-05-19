Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,460,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

