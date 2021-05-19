Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

