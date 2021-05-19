Comerica Bank Reduces Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

