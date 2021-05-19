Comerica Bank Sells 4,067 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

