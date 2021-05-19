Comerica Bank Trims Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

