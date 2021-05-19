Comerica Bank Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MOS opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.
MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.
The Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
