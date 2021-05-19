Comerica Bank Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.