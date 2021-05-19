Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Comerica stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.