Commerce Bank Sells 22,555 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in eBay by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

