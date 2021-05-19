Commerce Bank Sells 9,112 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.