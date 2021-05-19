Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $12.53. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 190,671 shares changing hands.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

