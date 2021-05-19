Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,492 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

