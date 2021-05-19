Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

