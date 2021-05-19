Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 261,462 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 158,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.