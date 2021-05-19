Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after acquiring an additional 399,316 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

