Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $1,324.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,460.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,409.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.