Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -360.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

