Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,940 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.