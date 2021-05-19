Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.21 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

