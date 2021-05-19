Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.