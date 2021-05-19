Compass (NYSE:COMP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

