Compass Point Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $11.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $8.75 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

CIO stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,109.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

