Computer Programs and Systems’ (CPSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $228,956. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

