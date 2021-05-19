Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

