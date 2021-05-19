Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Insider J Brent Alldredge Sells 33,051 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Brent Alldredge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, J Brent Alldredge sold 3,668 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $3,631.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $151.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

