Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 154,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

