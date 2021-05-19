Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

BKH opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

