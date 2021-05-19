Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.97% of Vectrus worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $612.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

